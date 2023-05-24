Ravens Sign DT Angelo Blackson

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday they have signed DT Angelo Blackson to the roster.
He’ll provide some additional depth for the team on the defensive line.
Blackson, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2,851,616 rookie contract but was waived as the team trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.
The Patriots signed him to their practice squad shortly after he cleared waivers. He later joined the Texans in 2017 and agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal the following year.
Houston released Blackson coming of camp in 2020 and he eventually signed on with the Cardinals. The Bears signed him to a two-year deal the following offseason.
In 2022, Blackson appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 22 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.
