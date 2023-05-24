Ravens Sign DT Angelo Blackson

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday they have signed DT Angelo Blackson to the roster.

We have signed DT Angelo Blackson.https://t.co/ZPPWbnQLzw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 24, 2023

He’ll provide some additional depth for the team on the defensive line.

Blackson, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2,851,616 rookie contract but was waived as the team trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

The Patriots signed him to their practice squad shortly after he cleared waivers. He later joined the Texans in 2017 and agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal the following year.

Houston released Blackson coming of camp in 2020 and he eventually signed on with the Cardinals. The Bears signed him to a two-year deal the following offseason.

In 2022, Blackson appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 22 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.