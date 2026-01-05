Ravens Sign Eight Players To Futures Contracts

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2026 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

T Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan WR Cornelius Johnson DT David Olajiga DB Amani Oruwariye G Jared Penning DB Marquise Robinson DE Kaimon Rucker RB Lucas Scott

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Oruwariye, 29, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round by the Lions out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $2,827,622 contract that includes a $307,622 signing bonus.

Oruwariye finished the final year of his rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants. New York later released him.

He caught on with the Jaguars for the 2023 season on a one-year deal and signed on with Dallas ahead of the 2024 season. After catching on with the Titans, he was among their final roster cuts.

The Ravens signed him to their practice squad during the 2025 season.

In 2025, Oruwariye appeared in one games for the Ravens and recorded one tackle.