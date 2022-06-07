Ravens Sign First-Round S Kyle Hamilton

The Baltimore Ravens have signed first-round S Kyle Hamilton to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens still have another five draft picks to sign from their 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kyle Hamilton S Signed 1 Tyler Linderbaum C Signed 2 David Ojabo OLB 3 Travis Jones NT Signed 4 Daniel Faalele OT 4 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB 4 Charlie Kolar TE 4 Jordan Stout P 4 Isaiah Likely TE Signed 4 Damarion Williams CB Signed 6 Tyler Badie RB Signed

Hamilton, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a junior in 2021. The Ravens used the No. 14 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former S Kam Chancellor.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $16,255,078 contract that includes a $9,001,875. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



During his college career at Notre Dame, Hamilton appeared in 31 games and recorded 138 tackles, eight interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 16 pass deflections over the course of three seasons.