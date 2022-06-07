Ravens Sign First-Round S Kyle Hamilton

The Baltimore Ravens have signed first-round S Kyle Hamilton to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
The Ravens still have another five draft picks to sign from their 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Signed
|1
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Signed
|2
|David Ojabo
|OLB
|3
|Travis Jones
|NT
|Signed
|4
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|4
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|4
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|4
|Jordan Stout
|P
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Signed
Hamilton, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a junior in 2021. The Ravens used the No. 14 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to former S Kam Chancellor.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $16,255,078 contract that includes a $9,001,875. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his college career at Notre Dame, Hamilton appeared in 31 games and recorded 138 tackles, eight interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 16 pass deflections over the course of three seasons.
