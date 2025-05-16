Ravens Sign Veteran DL John Jenkins

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve agreed to terms with veteran DT John Jenkins on a one-year contract.

We’ve agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with NT John Jenkins! pic.twitter.com/LdY7xAbVBG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 17, 2025

Jenkins, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.

From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020 before Jenkins signed with Miami in 2021. He re-signed to the Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Raiders in 2023 and returning to Las Vegas last year on another one-year contract.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in all 17 games, making 17 starts for the Raiders and recording 46 tackles, one sack and two pass defenses.