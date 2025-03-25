Ravens Signing CB Chidobe Awuzie

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed veteran CB Chidobe Awuzie to a contract.

We have agreed to terms with CB Chidobe Awuzie on a one-year contract! pic.twitter.com/enIi7BcHS6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 25, 2025

This is a classic Ravens signing, as Awuzie is a veteran corner who shores up a need and does not count against the compensatory formula because he was released by the Titans.

He also will only cost the Ravens the minimum salary because the Titans owed him $7.5 million guaranteed when he was cut this month.

Awuzie, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals. He was in the final year of that deal when he tore his ACL midway through the 2023 season.

The Titans signed Awuzie to a three-year, $36 million contract last year. He lasted just one season before being cut.

In 2024, Awuzie appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass defenses.

