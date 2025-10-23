Ravens Signing DE Carl Lawson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are signing DE Carl Lawson to a contract on Thursday.

Baltimore hosted Lawson for a workout earlier this week.

Lawson, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017 out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.

Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. He became an unrestricted free agent last offseason and later signed on with Dallas during camp.

The Cowboys signed Lawson to their practice squad soon after and he bounced back between there and the active roster for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Lawson appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and five sacks.