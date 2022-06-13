Ravens Signing Fourth-Round P Jordan Stout

The Ravens are signing fourth-round P Jordan Stout to his rookie contract, according to the team. 

That leaves just three more picks to go from Baltimore’s 2022 draft class. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Kyle Hamilton S Signed
1 Tyler Linderbaum C Signed
2 David Ojabo OLB  
3 Travis Jones NT Signed
4 Daniel Faalele OT  
4 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB  
4 Charlie Kolar TE Signed
4 Jordan Stout P Signed
4 Isaiah Likely TE Signed
4 Damarion Williams CB Signed
6 Tyler Badie RB Signed

 

Stout, 23, attended Virginia Tech for two years before transferring to Penn State where he was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

During his three-year career with the Nittany Lions, Stout punted 100 times for 4,454 yards and also made 34 of his 36 extra point attempts. He also made 20 of 31 (64.5%) of his field goal attempts.

