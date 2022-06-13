Ravens Signing Fourth-Round P Jordan Stout

The Ravens are signing fourth-round P Jordan Stout to his rookie contract, according to the team.

That leaves just three more picks to go from Baltimore’s 2022 draft class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kyle Hamilton S Signed 1 Tyler Linderbaum C Signed 2 David Ojabo OLB 3 Travis Jones NT Signed 4 Daniel Faalele OT 4 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB 4 Charlie Kolar TE Signed 4 Jordan Stout P Signed 4 Isaiah Likely TE Signed 4 Damarion Williams CB Signed 6 Tyler Badie RB Signed

Stout, 23, attended Virginia Tech for two years before transferring to Penn State where he was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

During his three-year career with the Nittany Lions, Stout punted 100 times for 4,454 yards and also made 34 of his 36 extra point attempts. He also made 20 of 31 (64.5%) of his field goal attempts.