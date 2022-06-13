Ravens Signing Fourth-Round P Jordan Stout

The Ravens are signing fourth-round P Jordan Stout to his rookie contract, according to the team.
That leaves just three more picks to go from Baltimore’s 2022 draft class.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Signed
|1
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Signed
|2
|David Ojabo
|OLB
|3
|Travis Jones
|NT
|Signed
|4
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|4
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|4
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Jordan Stout
|P
|Signed
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Signed
Stout, 23, attended Virginia Tech for two years before transferring to Penn State where he was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2021.
During his three-year career with the Nittany Lions, Stout punted 100 times for 4,454 yards and also made 34 of his 36 extra point attempts. He also made 20 of 31 (64.5%) of his field goal attempts.
