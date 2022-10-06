Ravens Signing LB A.J. Klein Off Giants Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are signing veteran LB A.J. Klein to their active roster from the Giants’ practice squad.

Klein just signed with New York earlier this week, so he barely had time to practice with the team before heading to Baltimore.

Klein, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. Buffalo opted to release him this past March.

In 2021, Klein appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 35 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.