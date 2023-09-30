Ravens Signing LB Kyle Van Noy To Active Roster

Mike Garafolo reports that the Ravens are signing LB Kyle Van Noy to their active roster just four days after signing a practice squad deal.

Van Noy, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Van Noy and he returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal.

The Patriots released Van Noy one year into his two-year deal and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Van Noy appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 46 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.