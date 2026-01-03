Ravens Signing LS Nick Moore To Four-Year Extension

Per Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have re-signed LS Nick Moore to a four-year contract extension.

Moore, 33, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2019. He was cut during training camp, however.

The Ravens signed Moore to a one-year, $610,000 contract in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent most of the season.

He returned to the Ravens on a futures deal in 2021 and won the starting long snapper job. Baltimore re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.

Baltimore had previously declined to tender Moore as a restricted free agent but was able to bring him back at a lower rate. They then re-signed him on a two-year deal back in 2023.

In 2025, Moore has appeared in 16 games for the Ravens.