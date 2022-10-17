Ravens Signing OLB Devon Kennard To Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are signing OLB Devon Kennard to their practice squad on Monday.

Kennard, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.

However, Detroit elected to cut Kennard in 2020 after being unable to find a trade partner for him. He signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Cardinals shortly after.

Kennard was among the team’s final roster cuts before being resigned to the practice squad ahead of the 2022 season. Arizona once again cut him loose this past weekend.

In 2021, Kennard appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, no sacks, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

