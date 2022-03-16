Ravens Signing OLB Za’Darius Smith To Four-Year, $35M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are signing OLB Za’Darius Smith to a four-year, $35 million deal that has a max value of $50 million.

Recent reports said that the Cowboys had some interest in Smith, but it appears as though a return to Baltimore proved to be his best option in the end.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Smith, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

In 2021, Smith was limited to appearing in one game for the Packers and recording one tackle and no sacks.

