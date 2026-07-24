Ravens Signing Veteran WR Chris Moore

The Baltimore Ravens are signing WR Chris Moore to a contract, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

The Ravens hosted a number of free agents for tryouts on Friday and it appears as though Moore did well enough to earn an offer from the team.

Moore, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.936 million contract and made a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season.

Moore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a new deal with the Ravens in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2021 but was cut and later re-signed to the practice squad. He earned his way back onto the active roster and signed a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

From there, the Titans signed Moore to a one-year deal prior to the start of the 2023 season. He caught on with the Cardinals on a one-year pact in 2024 but was let go in November. The Commanders signed him shortly after and he returned in 2025.

In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and caught 11 passes for 207 yards receiving and a touchdown.