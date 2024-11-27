Ravens TE Charlie Kolar Likely Headed To IR With Broken Arm

According to Tom Pelissero, Ravens TE Charlie Kolar broke his arm in Monday night’s game against the Chargers and is expected to miss at least four weeks.

That likely means Kolar is headed for injured reserve despite finishing the game with the injury.

Kolar, 25, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones.

The Ravens drafted Kolar in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880.

In 2024, Kolar has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and caught nine passes on 11 targets for 131 yards and one touchdown.