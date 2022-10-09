Ravens To Officially Sign WR Andy Isabella To Practice Squad Early This Week

According to Aaron Wilson, former Cardinals WR Andy Isabella is in Baltimore and set to officially sign with the Ravens practice squad early this week.

Isabella was waived last week and it was reported he was set to sign with the Ravens. But there was a delay for some reason and Baltimore wasn’t willing to confirm the news earlier this weekend.

Isabella, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

For his career, Isabella has appeared in 36 games for the Cardinals over three seasons and caught 31 of 48 targets for 426 yards (13.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.