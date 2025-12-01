Ravens Tried Out Six Players

The Baltimore Ravens hosted six players for a tryout on Monday, including RB Tyrion Davis-Price, per the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

RB Tyrion Davis-Price LB William Kwenkeu RB Ahmani Marshall LB Kana’i Mauga LB Ty Summers RB Jonathan Ward

Davis-Price, 24, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

The Eagles later signed Davis-Price to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him loose in May. Tennessee signed him to a two-year deal earlier this offseason before releasing him.

From there, Davis-Price had a brief stint back in August with the Packers before being released.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown.

Summers, 30, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off the Jaguars’ practice squad back in 2022. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal and was on and off their roster a couple of times.

Summers signed with the Lions for camp but didn’t make the final roster before joining the Giants’ practice squad. He returned to the Giants in 2024 and cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Detroit signed Summers to the practice squad at the end of September and released him once he was promoted to the active roster. He then made his way back onto the practice squad.

In 2025, Summers has appeared in five games for the Lions and has recorded one tackle.