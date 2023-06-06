Ravens Waive QB Nolan Henderson

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have waived QB Nolan Henderson.

The team signed him as an undrafted free agent following the draft this year. It frees up room on the roster for WR Laquon Treadwell.

Henderson, 24, was a three-year starter at Delaware and was named first-team All-CAA in 2020 and 2021 and second-team All-CAA in 2022. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his college career at Delaware, Henderson appeared in 37 career games. He threw for 6,429 yards to go with 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while adding 272 rush attempts for 418 yards and eight more touchdowns.