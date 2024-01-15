Ravens Waive WR Laquon Treadwell, Place CB Damarion Williams On IR

According to Field Yates, the Ravens waived WR Laquon Treadwell and placed CB Damarion Williams on injured reserve.

Treadwell, 28, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons but was eventually released and signed to their practice squad.

From there, Treadwell had stints with the Jaguars, Patriots, Cardinals, and Seahawks before eventually catching on with the Ravens.

In 2023, Treadwell has appeared in five games for the Ravens and caught one pass for 16 yards.

Williams, 25, transferred to Houston after two years playing at the community college level and was a three-year starter, earning honorable mention all-conference in 2020. He was voted a team captain his final two years.

The Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,164,338 that includes a signing bonus of $504,338.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 24 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.