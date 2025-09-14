Ravens Were Planning To Draft Shedeur Sanders, But He Didn’t Want To Back Up Lamar Jackson

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens planned to select QB Shedeur Sanders in the fifth-round of the 2025 draft.

However, Schefter says that Sanders made it known that he didn’t want to be on a roster with Lamar Jackson where he would be the clear backup and wouldn’t have a chance to play anytime soon.

“So the message was conveyed to the Ravens that Sanders did want to be drafted by Baltimore and preferred to end up in a place where he might have a better chance to play sooner. The Ravens instead drafted offensive lineman Carson Vinson with the 141st pick,” Schefter writes.”

Sanders was drafted three picks later by the Browns and is now the No. 3 quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.