Ravens WR Rashod Bateman ‘Potentially Available’ For Trade

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Ravens WR Rashod Bateman is among the wide receivers who are “potentially available” for trade this offseason.

This year’s free agent class is limited at receiver, so this is a situation where we could see more movement in the trade market at the position than usual.

While the Ravens did invest to keep Bateman a few years ago, he hasn’t been a high impact player for them. They’re also attempting to retain C Tyler Linderbaum, who could command a serious pay increase.

Bateman, 26, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. He signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that included a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when the Ravens signed him to a three-year deal through 2026 in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option. The team then signed him to a three-year, $36.75 million extension the following offseason.

In 2025, Bateman appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and caught 19 passes for 224 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Bateman as the news is available.