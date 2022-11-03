Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Undergoing Season-Ending Lisfranc Surgery

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced that WR Rashod Bateman is scheduled to undergo season-ending Lisfranc surgery, per Jamison Hensley.

Bateman left Week 8’s game against the Buccaneers with a foot injury after missing games and practice time in the weeks leading up to it. He’ll be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Bateman, 22, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. He signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Bateman appeared in six games for the Ravens and caught 15 of 28 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns.