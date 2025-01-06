Recap Of Browns GM Andrew Berry’s Season-Ending Press Conference

Browns GM Andrew Berry gave his season-ending press conference on Monday following a disappointing 3-14 season, which leaves them with the number two overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reported Berry’s frustration with the season: “I really share in our fans’ disappointment, frustration. Honestly, I’m embarrassed by the results we had as a team this year.”

Berry touched on what went wrong after an 11-win season, expressing his disappointment in the lack of availability specifically at the QB position: “We have to have consistent availability and consistent performance across the roster… and at the QB position as well.” (Zac Jackson)

He continued: “We will make adjustments. We will learn from this and grow from this. I will learn from this and grow from this.” (Jackson)

Regarding DE Myles Garrett‘s questionable future with the team, Berry shared they have no plans of trading him: “My expectation and anticipation is that Myles will have a direct ticket from Cleveland to Canton.” (Scott Petrak)

Cleveland RB Nick Chubb is due for a new contract this offseason after suffering a broken foot in the latter part of the season. Berry spoke on how they plan to handle the fan-favorite going forward: “It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players’ contract is up. Those are decisions we have to work through over the next the next several weeks.” (Tony Grossi)

The Browns brought in OC Ken Dorsey to help maximize the offense around QB Deshaun Watson. After the offense took a turn for the worse, they decided to move on after one season. Berry noted that HC Kevin Stefanski handles all coaching staff decisions. (Grossi)

Berry revealed that Watson suffered a setback in his Achilles rehab and his 2025 status is in doubt. Despite the rumor that Watson doesn’t want to be in Cleveland anymore, Berry mentioned that he never indicated he didn’t want to be there. (Petrak)

He gave a full statement on the Watson trade: “To date, the trade hasn’t gone as we anticipated. A big part has been the start-stop availability. … We’ve never been afraid to take big swings. There’s no such thing as a risk-less transaction. We will be positioned moving forward … to really pivot.” (Grossi)

Following the career resurgence in Tampa Bay, Berry was asked why they parted ways with QB Baker Mayfield: “Baker’s doing a terrific job in Tampa. Certainly happy for him. A big part of quarterback’s success and failure can be environment. … There also is individual growth.” (Grossi)

On the offensive line, one of the biggest question marks for 2025 remains at left tackle. Berry talked about their options with OTs Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones: “(Wills), we have to work through that in the next several weeks. With Dawand (Jones), I thought he was coming on before the injury. How that spots look going into 2025, it’s probably too early to tell.” (Grossi)

Cleveland LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a serious neck injury in Week 8 against the Ravens that cut his season short. The team has released few updates on his status but Berry reiterated their hope that he can return in 2025: “When we have a meaningful update, we will share that.” (Zac Jackson)

One of the bright spots to end the season was the flashes shown by second-round DT Michael Hall Jr. Unfortunately, Hall was aircasted and carted off in their Week 18 loss to the Ravens. Berry called it “an injury that will be in months” regarding recovery and it’s too early to say whether he will play in 2025. (Jackson)

Berry, 37, was hired by the Colts as a scouting assistant back in 2009 and worked his way up to pro scouting coordinator. The Browns would later hire Berry as their VP of Player Personnel for the 2016 season.

Berry departed Cleveland to become the Eagles’ VP of football operations in 2019. He was brought back as the Browns’ GM the following year.

Since taking the Browns’ GM job in 2020, Berry’s teams have produced a record of 40-44 (47.6), which includes two playoff appearances and one playoff win.