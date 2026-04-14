Report: 49ers Made Another Push To Resolve Trent Williams Situation In Recent Days

The 49ers reportedly remained far apart in talks with LT Trent Williams a few weeks ago, as the team picked up his option bonus which increased his 2026 cap number to $46.3 at the moment.

Per Jason La Canfora, Williams is no closer to agreeing to a revised deal, but the 49ers made another push in the last few days with another offer.

Canfora believes there’s a chance they could come to an agreement as soon as early this week if Williams is content with the offer, but thinks there’s potential for the situation “to get sideways” if progress isn’t made soon.

San Francisco is willing to pay Williams about $36 million guaranteed over the next two years, according to Canfora, with about $24 million going to him in 2026. He’s currently scheduled to make just over $33 million in 2026 and carry a cap number of $46.3 million, per Over The Cap.

Williams, 37, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024 when he agreed to a revised three-year, $82.66 million deal.

In 2025, Williams appeared in and started 17 games for the 49ers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 3 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news becomes available.