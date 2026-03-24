Report: 49ers & Trent Williams Remain Far Apart In Talks

San Francisco opted against picking up LT Trent Williams‘ option bonus for 2026, increasing his cap number to $47 million at the moment.

The 49ers were said to be open to moving Williams as they look for a solution. Adam Schefter recently said they weren’t too concerned about the situation, and they planned to re-work his contract before the draft next month.

Per Jason La Canfora, talks between Williams and the 49ers have gone nowhere, and a trade or trade request is “hardly out of the question.”

Canfora brings up that Williams’ contract will void after 2026, so there isn’t a simple restructure they can do that Williams wouldn’t have to be fully on board with.

“They aren’t anywhere close to a deal yet,” one source told Canfora, “and I don’t think anything happens unless the 49ers make a big move.”

As of now, Williams is set to earn $33 million in cash for 2026, so there’s no motivation for him to play at a number lower than that. Canfora mentions San Francisco likes to hold strong in these situations, and he feels it’s “highly unlikely” anything changes between the two sides in the near future.

Williams, 37, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024 when he agreed to a revised three-year, $82.66 million deal.

In 2025, Williams appeared in and started 17 games for the 49ers at left tackle.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news becomes available.