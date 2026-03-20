49ers Not Picking Up Trent Williams’ $10M Option Bonus

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers are opting to not pick up LT Trent Williams‘ $10 million option bonus.

This means that Williams’ 2026 salary cap figure grows to nearly $47 million.

Schefter says that the 49ers are “not overly concerned about it” and are still planning to rework his contract before next month’s draft.

The 49ers have reportedly been open to moving on from Williams, as there has not been progress on a revised deal despite San Francisco expressing optimism they could get one done.

Schefter previously mentioned that the 49ers allowed Williams to look for a team that would be willing to give Williams the money he was asking for, in addition to the proper compensation back in a trade.

Schefter made it clear they 49ers are not shopping Williams, and he’s not expected to be traded. He said something could always materialize, but Schefter thinks they were more trying to please Williams than actually find a deal to move on.

Williams, 37, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024 when he agreed to a revised three-year, $82.66 million deal.

In 2025, Williams appeared in and started 17 games for the 49ers at left tackle.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news becomes available.