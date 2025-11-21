Report: 49ers & WR Brandon Aiyuk Appear To Be Headed Toward A Divorce

Dianna Russini and Michael Silver are reporting that the 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk appear to be headed for a “stunning divorce.”

This comes just over a year after the 49ers signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension.

The Athletic says that it appears Aiyuk has played his last down for the 49ers.

Even so, there are reportedly some members of the organization still holding out hope that the relationship can be salvaged for him to return this season.

However, multiple sources tell The Athletic that they believe reconciliation is unlikely.

Aiyuk suffered a season-ending injury last year, but it appeared as though he would be able to return at some point this season. Although, it appears less and less likely that he’ll be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Sources tell The Athletic that Aiyuk has failed to attend meetings and has declined to participate in other team activities. San Francisco has reportedly “grown increasingly frustrated with the receiver’s lack of communication.”

The 49ers have reportedly responded by voiding the guaranteed money included in Aiyuk’s contract for the 2026 season due to a “failure to fulfill his contractual obligations.”

Aiyuk reportedly told the NFLPA that he didn’t want to fight the move from the 49ers, so that it could clear the way for him to be released after the season.

The 49ers could recover a “significant portion” of Aiyuk’s contract due to voiding his future guarantees.

Aiyuk, 27, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.