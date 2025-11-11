Report: Bill Belichick ‘Would Walk From Chapel Hill’ To Take Giants HC Job

The Giants turned the page from HC Brian Daboll this week, and in the coming months they’ll be digging into who to turn to next to steer the franchise out of its current rut. New York-based author Gary Myers has deep connections to both the Giants and another legendary figure — former Patriots HC Bill Belichick.

Myers covered the team when Belichick was the defensive coordinator, and later wrote a book about Belichick. He says the current North Carolina head coach would jump at the chance to return to the NFL, specifically in blue.

“He’d walk from Chapel Hill to East Rutherford for this job, I really believe that,” said Myers via Outkick’s Armando Salguero. “I think [Belichick] desperately wants the 15 victories to pass [Don] Shula [as the winningest coach of all time] and he desperately wants to win a Super Bowl without [Tom] Brady.”

Myers notes two questions Belichick would have to answer is whether he’d be able to work well with GM Joe Schoen and would be content not having full say over personnel as he did with the Patriots.

The other is about his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who wields a significant amount of influence in both his personal and professional lives and has become a controversial figure. That would only be magnified in the New York media market.

Belichick was passed over for the Falcons head coaching job in 2024 and last year he elected to make the jump to college football instead of waiting to see if any NFL teams would be interested in giving him a shot. So far, the way things have gone at North Carolina have not inspired confidence that Belichick still has his coaching fastball.

That said, the noise around the program has subsided from a month ago when it seemed like Belichick could be on the verge of being let go, and since then the Tar Heels have been a lot more competitive. Belichick’s resume and history with the Giants could count for something in the end.

The buyout in Belichick’s contract if he leaves after this season is just $1 million, so that won’t be an obstacle if an NFL opportunity arises.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

Belichick chose to pursue a move to college football and was hired as the head coach at North Carolina heading into the 2025 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.