Report: Broncos ‘Not In The Mix’ To Sign Free Agent WR Brandin Cooks

Per Chris Tomasson, the Broncos are “not in the mix” to sign free agent WR Brandin Cooks.

Cooks played with Broncos HC Sean Payton in New Orleans and recently cleared waivers, but Denver is not expected to pursue the veteran as of now.

Cooks, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

The Saints signed Cooks to a two-year, $13 million deal this past March.

In 2025, Cooks has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 19 passes on 25 targets for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.