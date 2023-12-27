Report: Broncos Threatened To Bench Russell Wilson Weeks Ago If He Didn’t Adjust Contract

According to Jordan Schultz, the Broncos approached QB Russell Wilson weeks ago and told him they would bench him if he didn’t give up the injury guarantee in his contract.

Schultz adds, citing multiple sources, that Denver’s decision to bench Wilson now is solely related to his contract and not his play on the field.

Interestingly, Schultz reported this at the same time Broncos HC Sean Payton was giving a press conference and telling reporters the decision was performance-related.

“We’re desperately trying to win. Sure, in our game today, there are economics and other things. But the number one thing…is to get a spark offensively,” he said via Andrew Siciliano.

Schultz says the Broncos approached Wilson after he threw three touchdowns in an upset win over the Chiefs with the ultimatum. He adds it “shocked” Wilson and caused a major dispute between him and the team.

While the Broncos’ winning streak continued, they stuck with Wilson, per Schultz, however there were ongoing discussions about reworking his contract that involved the team, Wilson’s camp, the NFLPA and another unknown party.

Things finally reached the boiling point today following the loss to the Patriots over the weekend. The team announced backup QB Jarrett Stidham will get the start, with Wilson serving as the No. 2.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Broncos quarterback situation as the news is available.