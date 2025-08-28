Report: Cowboys Last Offer To Micah Parsons Was Five Years, $202.M

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Cowboys’ last offer to DE Micah Parsons was a five-year, $202.5 million contract.

Howe says Parsons rejected that proposal from the Cowboys and it ultimately opened the door for the trade with the Packers.

Parsons walked away with a four-year, $188 million extension from the Packers that includes $136 million guaranteed.

The edge rusher market has been exploding with the new deals from T.J. Watt ($41 million) and Myles Garrett ($40 million). However, Parsons is blowing past those average annual salaries with his $47 million per year from Green Bay.

In terms of the situation with the Cowboys, it’s clear that owner Jerry Jones felt that they had a deal in place several months ago and the situation turned personal at least to some degree.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.