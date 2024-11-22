Report: Cowboys Not Currently Pursuing QB Daniel Jones

Josina Anderson reports the Cowboys are not currently pursuing recently released QB Daniel Jones.

Dallas may have a need at quarterback following Dak Prescott‘s season-ending hamstring injury and Cooper Rush being named their starter going forward.

It would be an intriguing storyline for Jones to sign with an NFC East rival, but it appears not to be in Dallas’ immediate plans. The Cowboys and Giants are notably set to square off on Thanksgiving.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy was asked about the possibility of adding Jones following his release, responding: “I’ve never really been in the business of looking at players based off the team they are released from, especially with the timing of the next game. He was a prospect I really liked coming out, but we kind of have our head down right now and really focused on working with the guys we have here,” per Jon Machota.

It’ll be interesting to see where Jones gains interest once he becomes an unrestricted free agent after passing through waivers. Aside from Dallas, other quarterback-needy teams that come to mind include the Raiders, Panthers, and possibly the 49ers if Brock Purdy‘s injury turns out to be significant. Jones would undoubtedly be a strong addition as a backup option as well for teams like the Dolphins and Cardinals.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.