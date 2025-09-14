Report: Cowboys Wanted Sign Jadeveon Clowney, But He Preferred To Wait

Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan reported that the Cowboys wanted to sign free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney during his recent visit, but he’s apparently the one deciding to wait.

“The Cowboys wanted to sign Clowney. Clowney’s the one who made this decision. He said he’d like to wait,” Broaddus said, via Pro Football Talk.

Dallas is reportedly trying convince Clowney to sign them.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Friday that they had a “good visit” with Clowney.

“Good visit. Talked to him again yesterday,” Schottenheimer said. “This is one of those deals where it’s a business decision. There are two sides that have to come together. It was a great visit. We’ll kind of see how it plays out.

“When I talked to him yesterday, he was cooking dinner for his kids. Talked to them. His son goes: ‘I don’t know you.’ And I said, ‘Well, you might. You might soon.’”

Clowney, 32, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option, which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September 2020 for him to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal before joining the Panthers last offseason on a two-year contract. However, Carolina released him after one season.

In 2024, Clowney appeared in and started 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.