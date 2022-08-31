Report: Four Teams Have Called Jets About Trade For Denzel Mims

Connor Hughes reports that the Vikings, Cowboys, Seahawks and Panthers have called the Jets about potential trades for WR Denzel Mims.

According to Hughes, the Jets are asking for a fourth-round pick in return for Mims. However, no team has been willing to offer that much for the receiver up to this point.

Mims has been on the trade block for some time now and while it seemed like he could be moved coming out of the preseason, it appears as though the Jets are comfortable holding on to him for the time being to see if they need him or if a team gets desperate for receiver help.

Mims, 24, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.