Report: Giants Looking To Move G Evan Neal Today

Per Josina Anderson, the Giants “would like” to trade G Evan Neal by today’s deadline.

She previously said the Raiders are among the teams that have spoken with the Giants about Neal more than a week ago.

Neal, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle.

