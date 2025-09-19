Report: Jadeveon Clowney Arrested For Misdemeanor Trespassing Last Week

According to WSOCTV.com, Cowboys recently signed DE Jadeveon Clowney was arrested on September 12 for misdemeanor charges of trespassing and failure to identify in York County, South Carolina.

The report indicates that Clowney was attempting to park in a lot that was not open to the public and refused to leave after being informed he could not park there.

Clowney signed with Dallas earlier this week and has been practicing with the team.

Clowney, 32, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option, which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September 2020 for him to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal before joining the Panthers last offseason on a two-year contract. However, Carolina released him after one season.

He signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys worth $3.5 million that can be worth up to $6 million with incentives for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Clowney appeared in and started 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.