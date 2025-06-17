Report: Jets Signing K Harrison Mevis

Per MLFootball, the Jets are signing UFL K Harrison Mevis to a multi-year deal.

Mevis, 23, is nicknamed “the Thiccer Kicker” due to his size of 5’11 243 pounds. He went undrafted out of Missouri in 2024 before catching on with Carolina. After being released by the Panthers, he spent the 2025 season with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.

In 2025, Mevis appeared in 10 games for the Stallions in the UFL and made 20 of 21 field goals, including five of six from at least 50 yards.