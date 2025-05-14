Report: ‘More Interest In Jalen Ramsey Trade Than People Realize,’ Trade Could Happen In June

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports (per Barry Jackson) that “there’s more interest in Jalen Ramsey than people realize.”

According to Schefter, a trade involving Ramsey could potentially be announced in June, even if a trade is agreed to beforehand.

Waiting until after June 1 would offer some cap benefits, as it would help to push some of the dead money the Dolphins would absorb into the 2026 season.

Most of the buzz up to this point has centered around a potential deal with the Rams, which would allow Ramsey to return to Los Angeles.

Five teams have been linked to Ramsey so far but he remained with the Dolphins through this past draft.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.