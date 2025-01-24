Report: Pete Carroll To Raiders Gaining Steam

Four of the seven NFL head coaching vacancies have been filled, leaving just the Raiders, Saints and Cowboys to find their guy.

Although minority owner Tom Brady is getting involved in this search, it wasn’t enough to convince top candidate Ben Johnson to take the job after the team heavily pursued him.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that “momentum is building in league circles” for former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll to fill the Raiders HC opening.

Carroll also reportedly spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about Dallas’ HC job.

Here’s an update on the Raiders HC search:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.

We will have more on the Carroll and the Raiders head coaching search as it becomes available.