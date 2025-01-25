Report: Seahawks Interviewed Packers OC Adam Stenavich For Offensive Coordinator Job

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich has interviewed for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Seahawks job:

Saints OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears interim OC Thomas Brown

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Adam Stenavich (Interviewed)

Stenavich previously interviewed for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job, which along with the Seahawks’ position, would need to include play-calling duties in order for either team to hire him.

Stenavich, 41, is from Wisconsin and played six years in the NFL for a number of teams. He began coaching in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Michigan.

From there, Stenavich worked for Northern Arizona and San Jose State as their OL coach before the 49ers hired him as an assistant in 2017. In 2019, the Packers hired Stenavich as their offensive line coach. From there, the Packers promoted Stenavich to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Packers ranked 5th in total offense, 12th in passing yards and 5th in rushing yards.