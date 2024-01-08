Report: Titans HC Mike Vrabel Interested In Coaching Patriots

According to Jordan Schultz, Titans HC Mike Vrabel is interested in coaching the New England Patriots if the job opens up this offseason like a lot of people expect.

Vrabel played most of his career with the Patriots and was inducted into their team hall of fame this season in a ceremony during Tennessee’s bye week.

There’s been a lot of speculation about his status with the Titans and Vrabel is expected to meet with ownership this week to try and sort through what the best way forward is.

He’s under contract through 2026 after signing a contract extension last year, so the Patriots would likely have to trade for Vrabel if they move on from current HC Bill Belichick, which is possible but also not confirmed at this point.

Rumors have swirled for much of the season about Vrabel’s satisfaction or lack thereof with the Titans, who hired GM Ran Carthon this past offseason ahead of internal candidate Ryan Cowden who was believed to be Vrabel’s preferred choice for the job.

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on Vrabel as the news is available.