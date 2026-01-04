Report: Tom Brady Wants To Pair Brian Flores & Brian Daboll With Raiders

According to Pro Football Talk, there’s a rumor going around in league circles right now that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will target Vikings DC Brian Flores and former Giants HC Brian Daboll as the foundation of a new coaching staff in Las Vegas.

All three men have deep connections to the Patriots dynasty and a pre-existing relationship from that. In this scenario, Brady would target Flores as the head coach and Daboll as offensive coordinator, a pivotal role especially with the Raiders poised to earn the No. 1 pick and a shot at a top rookie quarterback.

Both Flores and Daboll are expected to have a lot of options in the upcoming coaching cycle. Not only is Flores a strong head coaching candidate, his contract with Minnesota as a DC is also up, positioning him to either earn a big raise from the Vikings or another team. Daboll is expected to have plenty of options to continue coaching as an offensive coordinator.

The Raiders are not expected to bring back HC Pete Carroll after a disastrous 2025 season.

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on the Raiders as the news is available.