Roger Goodell Reveals Plan To Create Professional Flag Football Leagues

During Super Bowl week media, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the league’s desire to turn flag football into a professional sport.

Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Goodell spoke on the possibility of at least one pro league for flag football with the potential to have one for men and women.

Flag football has been used to spread the game internationally and to women and girls. Along with the Pro Bowl being changed to flag football, the league was a driving force in getting the sport approved as an Olympic sport for men in women in 2028.

“The work is very much underway,” a source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Florio added that the launch date is unclear, but the league would present opportunities for older players after life in the NFL or for younger players who can’t stick in the league.

However, Florio noted that not everyone around the NFL is fond of the idea. Some fear the implementation of flag football leagues could lead parents and kids to choose flag football over tackle football due to safety concerns. This would then affect the talent level in the NFL, as not all of the best football players would be in one league.

Florio brought up the idea that the NFL is looking for a pivot in case further studies reveal more risks to playing tackle football, but his source doesn’t believe those in charge are thinking that far ahead and are simply looking for another revenue stream.

With the growing popularity of flag football, it seems there’s a good chance we see professional flag football leagues in the near future.