Roger Goodell Signing Four-Year Extension Through 2030

According to Adam Schefter, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to a four-year extension that takes his contract through the 2030 season.

This has been in the works for months as the owners have been happy with Goodell’s work at the helm of the league.

The goal is for Goodell to oversee the negotiations for new broadcasting deals and a collective bargaining agreement with players that could include an 18-game season.

His current deal was set to expire in March of 2027.

Some names that have come up as potential successors to Goodell in the past have included Bears President Kevin Warren and Rams President Kevin Demoff.

Goodell, 67, started his NFL career as an administrative intern in the league office under then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Goodell worked his way up to NFL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer before eventually replacing Paul Tagliabue as commissioner in 2006.

We will have more on Goodell as it becomes available.