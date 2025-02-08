Roger Goodell Unlikely To Retire When Contract Is Up In Two Years?

While it was thought that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell signed his final contract eight years ago, he signed another that ran into the 2027 season. It now appears that he could renew his current deal, according to ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr.

“What I’ve heard is that he isn’t going anywhere,” Van Natta Jr. said on John Ourand’s Puck Podcast. “Maybe that’s not surprising when you consider how much money he’s making and how good everything is going. . . . He’s enjoying the job. The business is almost on autopilot. I would be surprised if Roger retires after the conclusion of his current contract.”

It helps that the 32 NFL owners are happy with the job that Goodell has done and there is currently no obvious successor for him, which has been a factor in his multiple contract extensions.

“He has been able to grow the NFL’s revenues in a remarkable way,” Van Natta told Ourand. “He set an audacious goal of $25 billion in annual revenues for the NFL by 2027. He’s going to meet it. And he has managed to do all of that and keep all of these owners happy. That’s a real feat.”

Eventually, the league may look for a replacement for Goodell, perhaps a traditional CEO, yet at this time he remains in good health and the league continues to grow in revenue under his tenure.

Some names that have come up as potential successors to Goodell in the past have included Bears President Kevin Warren and Rams President Kevin Demoff.

Goodell, 65, started his NFL career as an administrative intern in the league office under then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Goodell worked his way up to NFL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer before eventually replacing Paul Tagliabue as commissioner in 2006.

We will have more on Goodell as it becomes available.