Rosenhaus: Tyreek Hill ‘Committed’ To Dolphins After Meeting With GM Chris Grier & HC Mike McDaniel

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, is “committed” to continuing in Miami after having a productive meeting with GM Chris Grier and HC Mike McDaniel.

“At the end of the day, he’s committed to this Dolphins football team. He had an excellent meeting with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. I believe that Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins, and I think he’s the least guy that people should be worried about for this organization. They have many more worries, Tyreek is not one of them,” Hill said.

Following their Week 18 loss to the Jets, Hill expressed his displeasure with the organization and implied he wants a trade elsewhere for 2025.

Earlier this week, Grier mentioned his conversations with McDaniel regarding Hill: “Mike and I had conversations with Tyreek, productive conversations. I will keep those between us. In a frustrating season, he was very emotional in a game where we had a chance coming back from 2-6,” per Barry Jackson.

Grier added that Hill did not backtrack but he also “didn’t ask for a trade with me,” via Jackson.

McDaniel is open to changing how they discipline players who step out of line: “One thing I learned is fining guys didn’t particularly move the needle in the way we need to. I’ll adjust as I should as a head coach,” via Jackson.

Regarding whether his relationship with Hill is salvageable, McDaniel said, “It’s not acceptable to leave a game and won’t be tolerated in the future. He embraced accountability… I don’t think there’s anything to fix,” per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees.

In 2024, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 81 passes for 959 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with eight rushes for 53 yards.

