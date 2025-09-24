Russell Wilson Says He Doesn’t Plan To Ask For Trade Or Release

Speaking to reporters for the first time since he was benched, Giants QB Russell Wilson said he doesn’t plan to ask for a trade or release to pursue opportunities for playing time elsewhere, per Ryan Dunleavy.

There was speculation after New York made the call to go to first-round QB Jaxson Dart after just three games that Wilson, who is on a one-year deal, would look to get out.

So far, that does not seem to be the case.

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that Wilson would serve as the No. 2 behind Dart and ahead of fellow veteran QB Jameis Winston.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 59.1 percent of his pass attempts for 778 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 16 carries for 94 yards.

We’ll have more on Wilson and the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.