Russell Wilson Still In Mix To Return To Steelers, Depending On Aaron Rodgers Negotiations

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, citing multiple sources, reports that Russell Wilson could still return to the Steelers if the ongoing discussions between the team and Aaron Rodgers do not result in a deal.

The Steelers have been the team to watch for Rodgers over the last few days, but the market is slow-moving and the Giants and Vikings are reportedly in the mix for him as well.

Wilson spent last year with the Steelers, who just recently traded for WR D.K. Metcalf, so there’s a lot of familiarity between the two parties.

The Giants and Titans have both come up as options for Wilson, but reports downplayed Tennessee as a realistic option on Monday.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.