Russell Wilson Underwent Knee Scope, Expected Back For OTAs

According to Ian Rapoport, Broncos QB Russell Wilson had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following the 2022 season.

The procedure was to correct an issue that had been bothering Wilson for a couple of seasons. Rapoport says Wilson is already throwing and should be ready for OTAs.

Wilson, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go along with 277 yards rushing and three touchdowns.