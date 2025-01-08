Russini: Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To NFL

According to Dianna Russini, North Carolina HC Bill Belichick has no plans to return to the NFL and his sole focus is on his current job in Chapel Hill.

There was a report today that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady spoke with Belichick to gauge his interest in the Raiders’ coaching vacancy. At least one other team has also reached out to Belichick.

That raised some eyebrows, especially because the buyout for Belichick’s contract is only $10 million if he leaves prior to June 1, 2025, which is about half or less of his annual salary when he was with New England.

The future of Hall of Fame coach surprised a lot of people by opting out of the NFL coaching cycle and taking a job in college football with the Tar Heels.

But all accounts are that Belichick had legitimate interest in the North Carolina job, as he’s been on the recruiting trail at local high schools this week, and Russini’s report seems to confirm this.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.