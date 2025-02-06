Ryan Kelly Prefers To Remain With Colts But Plans To Test Free Agency

Colts C Ryan Kelly is set to hit free agency this offseason after finishing his second contract with Indianapolis.

Mike Chappell reports that Kelly would prefer to remain with the Colts but plans to see “what’s out there” when free agency begins in March.

Chappell adds Indianapolis has plans to go younger at the position after 2024 fourth-round pick Tanor Bortolini saw five starts in Kelly’s absence during his rookie year.

Kelly, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season.

The Colts picked up Kelly’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season which paid him a base salary of $10.35 million. He then signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Indianapolis.

In 2024, Kelly appeared in 10 games for the Colts, making 10 starts at center. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 12 center out of 40 qualifying players.